Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
