Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

