Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Faheem Hasnain Buys 10,791 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) Director Faheem Hasnain acquired 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MRTX traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $39.96. 1,349,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

