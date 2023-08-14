Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 25,179 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $211,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,417 shares of company stock worth $357,553,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.54 on Monday, reaching $537.82. 2,509,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,063. The company has a market capitalization of $510.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $542.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

