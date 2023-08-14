Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,093 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Xcel Energy worth $286,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after buying an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,829,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $59.21. 1,521,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

