Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $186,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Netflix by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $208,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $1,436,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,675. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

