Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $166.50 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,049 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $166,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.23. 1,152,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.94 and its 200 day moving average is $412.63. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

