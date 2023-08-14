Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $153,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after buying an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $36.72. 4,172,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,414,123. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

