Mizuho Lowers Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target to $13.00

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.80. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 704.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 719,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 172,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 102,127 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.