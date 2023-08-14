MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $1,217,077 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.