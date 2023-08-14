Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $82.25

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.25 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83.65 ($1.07), with a volume of 123956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.07).

Mobico Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £502.61 million, a P/E ratio of -208.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Mobico Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mobico Group’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

