Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.35. The company traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 24060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

Mogo Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$199.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.05.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.