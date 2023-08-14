Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) CEO Sells $1,012,200.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.52. 396,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.14. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.