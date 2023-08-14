monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,993. monday.com has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $189.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

