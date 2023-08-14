Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

