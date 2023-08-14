Monero Price Hits $159.28 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $88.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $159.28 or 0.00539996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00779072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121395 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,318,302 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

