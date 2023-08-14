Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.32.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

