Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.80. The company had a trading volume of 323,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,964. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

