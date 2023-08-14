Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS LEAD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

