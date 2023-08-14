Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.14

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 106250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Monument Mining Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Monument Mining

(Get Free Report)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.