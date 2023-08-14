Moonbeam Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $164.97 million and $2.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,080,009,190 coins and its circulating supply is 712,170,122 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

