Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,340,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

