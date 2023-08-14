MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $102.03. 127,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,875. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

