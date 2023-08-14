Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,030 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

