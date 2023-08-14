My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0320

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $939,371.71 and approximately $219,278.24 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003176 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

