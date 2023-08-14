Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. 3,834,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,448,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.