National Bank Financial Cuts GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$51.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 4.6 %

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $37.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

