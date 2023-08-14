National Bankshares Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$79.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

About Boardwalk REIT

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$66.72. 47,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$69.17.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.