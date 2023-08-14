National Bankshares Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$29.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 4.0 %

ZZZ stock traded down C$1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$842.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of C$217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$225.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

