National Bankshares Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$5.00

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

CVE:PVT traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.20. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of C$25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Pivotree will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

