Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 4%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 907,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,877,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 79,590 shares of company stock worth $818,377 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $6,253,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,412,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.