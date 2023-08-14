NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $1.27 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $42.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028701 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.33585058 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $45,458,234.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

