Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.65. 278,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $497.94 and its 200-day moving average is $412.63. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

