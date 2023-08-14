Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

