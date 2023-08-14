Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,374. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.