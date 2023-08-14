Nelson Capital Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 376,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,858. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

