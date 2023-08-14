Neo 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.21 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Neo has a market capitalization of $596.51 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for $8.46 or 0.00028890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

