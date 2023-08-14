Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.0413 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $5,401.81 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
