Newport Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792,232 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.85% of Huntington Bancshares worth $137,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after buying an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $11.76. 3,368,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,745,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

