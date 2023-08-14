Newport Trust Co Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Newport Trust Co reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 731,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.65% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

