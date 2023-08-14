Newport Trust Co Sells 15,256 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $95,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.31. 417,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

