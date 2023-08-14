Newport Trust Co Sells 32,578 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Newport Trust Co cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,917,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.0% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $346,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,125. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

