NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 812,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 11.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 11.39. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 9.14 and a fifty-two week high of 17.93.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,765,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 273,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,765,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $192,116.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 344,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.