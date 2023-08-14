Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 594 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.24 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

