Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

