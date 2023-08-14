Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $359,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 785,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 133,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

