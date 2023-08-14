Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 686 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,080,000 after buying an additional 500,380 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMB opened at $129.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

