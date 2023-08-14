Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,179 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

