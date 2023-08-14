Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $348.52 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.24 and its 200 day moving average is $327.44. The company has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

