Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 9,375 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.06% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,414,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NIC opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.