Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,202,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $108.80. 2,257,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,051. The company has a market cap of $276.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

